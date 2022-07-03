Astros Tie MLB 9-Inning Record with 20 Strikeouts vs. Angels

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Astros tied a nine-inning Major League Baseball record by striking out 20 opposing batters in a 4-2 walkoff win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez struck out 13 batters in six innings. Relievers Hector Neris and Rafael Montero then punched out two batters apiece before closer Ryan Pressly struck out the side in the ninth.

The Astros and Angels were tied at two going into the bottom of the ninth, but shortstop Jeremy Pena's second home run of the day—a two-run shot that scored second baseman Jose Altuve—gave Houston its fifth straight victory.

Only three pitchers have struck out 20 batters in nine innings: Roger Clemens (twice), Kerry Wood and Max Scherzer.

Per Baseball Almanac, this marks the eighth time in MLB history that a team has struck out 20 batters in a nine-inning game. Sunday is the fourth time that a group of pitchers collectively fanned 20 as well.