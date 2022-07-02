Lakers Rumors: LA Wants Seth Curry over Joe Harris in Possible Kyrie Irving Trade

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers might be able to swap Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, but a key sticking point in talks at this point revolves around which secondary piece would be included.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Lakers want Brooklyn to include Seth Curry in the package, while the Nets want to send Joe Harris to Los Angeles.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

