Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Trade Given 'Zero' Chance Amid Kyrie Irving Links

Kevin Durant is likely going to be with a new franchise in the coming weeks after requesting a trade Thursday. It won't be the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic: "As for the prospect of the Lakers trying to get in on the Durant sweepstakes themselves, perhaps by making [Anthony] Davis available in the process, a source close to the situation put the chances at 'zero.' Their focus, it seems, is on [Kyrie] Irving. And vice versa."

