NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Likely to Be Waived by Pistons Before Regular Season

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive veteran guard Kemba Walker by Monday's deadline to set their roster for the 2022-23 regular season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The impending move comes as little surprise after Charania reported on Sept. 25 that Walker would not participate in the team's training camp and that it was possible he could be bought out or traded.

Had he remained in Detroit, Walker would have been buried on a depth chart that includes Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks and rookie Jaden Ivey.

The New York Knicks traded Walker to the Pistons in a three-team deal that also included the Charlotte Hornets. The move was considered a salary dump for the Knicks, who later used the freed-up cap space to sign former Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson.

Walker had a disappointing 2021-22 season with the Knicks, averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 37 games while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from deep.

The 32-year-old and the Knicks eventually agreed to shut him down for the remainder of the season in February to prevent him from suffering an injury and hurting his trade value.

Walker began his NBA career with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets franchise after being selected ninth overall in the 2011 NBA draft. After spending eight seasons with the team and earning three All-Star selections, he was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he was named an All-Star in 2019-20.

In 741 games across 11 seasons, Walker has averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 36 percent from deep.

If Walker is indeed waived, teams will be able to either claim him off waivers or wait for him to clear before signing him in free agency.