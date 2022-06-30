Lakers News: Latest Reports on Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Free Agent Targets

1 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Lakers hope they can still make things work with Westbrook. Then again, once he picked up his $47.1 million player option, he really left them with no other choice.

Still, there is internal "optimism" that a new coach and a new system will bring something better out of Westbrook, per Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. If that doesn't happen, the Lakers think Westbrook could be easier to trade later on in the season "because of the way contracts are prorated."

It's hard to say how much new coach Darvin Ham can do to cover up the fact Westbrook's game is simply a poor fit with James and Davis. Westbrook's shooting woes are unlikely to go away, and he has been ball-dominant to this point of his career, so why would that change now?

Saying that, the Lakers have no option but to hope Westbrook will suddenly buy into moving off the ball and making better use of his athleticism as a defender and slasher. That's probably wishful thinking, but that's what this time on the basketball calendar is all about.

