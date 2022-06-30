Celtics' Jaylen Brown Responds to Draymond Green Comments: He 'Lost His Dam Mind'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown appears to have had enough of Draymond Green's championship celebration tour.

Responding to a clip from Green's joint live recording of his The Draymond Green Show and JJ Redick'sThe Old Man and The Three podcast in which Green discussed guarding Brown during the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics star said Green has "lost his dam mind."

Green specifically mentioned Brown's comments during the postgame press conference following Golden State's 107-88 win in Game 2 as evidence that he was in the Celtics forward's head.

There was a brief scuffle on the court after Green fouled Brown on a three-point attempt late in the second quarter. Both men fell to the ground, with Green's legs on top of Brown. Brown shoved his legs off of him, leading to Green shoving him and both men getting in each other's face.

"I don't know what I was supposed to do there,” Brown told reporters after the game. "Somebody got their legs on the top of your head … and then he tried to pull my pants down, I don't know what that was about but that's what Draymond Green does."

Since the Warriors defeated the Celtics in the NBA Finals, Green has made himself very available to dish on any topic, whether he's talking on a podcast or making statements on social media.

Green's hubris might eventually backfire, but he's got bragging rights over the rest of the NBA by virtue of the Warriors being champions.

It's worth noting that Green is certainly capable of being humbled. His mom, Mary Babers, sent out a tweet that has since been deleted after Game 4 of the NBA Finals in which she claimed to not know where her son went.

"Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray," Babers' tweet read (via Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post). … I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!"

Green responded with his two best games to close out the series against the Celtics. He dropped 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the Warriors' 103-90 win in Game 6.

Brown played two good games after the incident with Green. He scored 27 points in Boston's 116-100 win over the Warriors in Game 3. The All-Star was the only Celtics player who showed up in Game 6 with 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting.