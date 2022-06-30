P.J. Tucker Rumors: Nets, Bulls, Hawks, More to Pursue FA Contract amid 76ers Links

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

P.J. Tucker is unlikely to return to the Miami Heat amid significant interest on the free-agent market, according to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls are among those ready to compete for Tucker in free agency and are all expected to offer the mid-level exception, per Schiffer.

Tucker averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for Miami last season, shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range. He started 70 games in the regular season and all 18 postseason games as the squad reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 37-year-old brings significant experience with 91 playoff appearances and three trips to the conference finals with three different teams. In 2021, he appeared in every postseason game for the Milwaukee Bucks on the way to winning the NBA title, averaging 29.6 minutes per game.

Tucker is known for his defensive ability, matching up with multiple positions both inside and on the perimeter. Last season, the forward's defensive box plus-minus ranked third on the Heat behind Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, per Basketball Reference.

The veteran has also greatly improved his shooting to provide value on the offensive end. During last year's playoffs, Tucker hit 45.1 percent of his three-point shots and made 1.3 threes per game.

This skill set and resume make him an ideal addition to virtually any contender that wants to get over the top and win a title.

NBA reporter Marc Stein previously reported the 76ers were the favorite and that "numerous rival teams" expected Tucker to land in Philadelphia, but it's clear a lot of teams are trying to sign the versatile player.