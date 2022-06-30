Stanley Cup Accidentally Delivered to Wrong Address After Avalanche's NHL Title Win

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Everyone has dealt with mail being delivered to the wrong address, but a Denver couple had a unique experience with that situation Tuesday.

Per Colleen Flynn of Fox 31, the Stanley Cup was supposed to be sent to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog but was mistakenly delivered to the Hilltop neighborhood in Denver.

Kit Karbler, whose house received the special delivery, posted an image of the Stanley Cup on the social media app NextDoor.

"They got the wrong address for the Stanley Cup and were delivering it to my house instead of Landeskog's," he wrote. "Got to see it and touch it in my driveway!"

Speaking to Flynn about the mix-up, Karbler said he and his husband were in their house when they saw a delivery vehicle stopped outside.

"It looks like a contractor or something," he said. "I didn’t know. And a fella comes to the door. He’s got long, kind of gray hair, parted and he’s very friendly. … And he comes right in and they're looking, the truck is backed up and they're looking to bring in the trophy."

Philip Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup for the Hockey Hall of Fame, told Flynn the mix-up occurred because they "couldn't really see the number of the house" and decided to go knock on the door.

Flynn noted Landeskog's residence has a "similar-looking address" to Karbler's house.

Despite the confusion, everything worked out OK. A fan got to spend a few moments with the Stanley Cup. Landeskog presumably got his day with the NHL's biggest prize.

The Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the Stanley Cup Final to win their first title since 2000-01.