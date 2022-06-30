WWE Rumors: Xyon Quinn, Sanga Being Considered for Main-Roster Call Ups from NXT 2.0

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly considering calling up two physically imposing Superstars from NXT 2.0 to the main roster.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Wrestling Inc's Matthew Wilkinson), WWE officials are discussing calling up Xyon Quinn and Sanga.

While Quinn and Sanga have primarily been presented as mid- to low-card talent in NXT, both seem to have the size, strength, look and "it factor" that WWE tends to seek in its wrestlers.

Meltzer noted that while WWE sees potential in both prospects, Quinn is viewed as being the "total package" and a possible future star.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Quinn and Sanga wrestled each other on this week's episode of NXT, with Sanga picking up the victory via a chokeslam.

Sanga and Quinn have been in the midst of a rivalry in the wake of Sanga standing up for Wes Lee when Quinn attempted to push him around.

Quinn, 32, spent several years as a professional rugby player in his home country of Australia before signing with WWE in 2018.

He began appearing regularly on NXT when the switch was made to NXT 2.0 last year, and he is portraying a heel character after previously being a babyface.

The 36-year-old Sanga is a native of India who broke into the wrestling business in 2011 before signing with WWE in 2018.

Sanga initially went by the name Saurav and was part of the tag team known as Indus Sher with current Raw Superstar Veer Mahaan, but the team was short-lived, and Veer got called up to the main roster.

The 6'8", 300-pound Sanga spent some time as a bodyguard for Grayson Waller before turning face and showing off some of his personality in a series of recent backstage segments.

Both Quinn and Sanga seemingly still have a long way to go to refine their in-ring skills and characters, but WWE may be willing to allow them to figure it out on the main roster rather than in NXT.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).