X

    Heat Rumors: Jalen Brunson Meeting Isn't Scheduled for Start of NBA Free Agency

    Adam WellsJune 30, 2022

    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite rumblings that Jalen Brunson is going to meet with multiple teams, one of the clubs he's been connected to reportedly doesn't have anything scheduled with him when free agency begins.

    Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Miami Heat aren't planning to meet with Brunson, nor was any such meeting on the books for Thursday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.