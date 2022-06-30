Heat Rumors: Jalen Brunson Meeting Isn't Scheduled for Start of NBA Free Agency

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite rumblings that Jalen Brunson is going to meet with multiple teams, one of the clubs he's been connected to reportedly doesn't have anything scheduled with him when free agency begins.

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Miami Heat aren't planning to meet with Brunson, nor was any such meeting on the books for Thursday.



