ESPN: 2023 NBA Draft Top Prospect Victor Wembanyama to Stay In Paris over G League

Panagiotis Moschandreou/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is remaining in France and signing with Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Givony reported the NBA G League Ignite made a run at Wembanyama before he decided to sign with Metropolitans 92.

The 7'2" prospect is widely considered one of the top players in the 2023 NBA draft class. In March, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked him first overall.

