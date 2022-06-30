76ers Rumors: Tobias Harris on Trade Block amid James Harden Contract Buzz

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue to reshape their roster around Joel Embiid and James Harden, a process that could reportedly include trading Tobias Harris.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on Get Up that Harris' name has popped up "a lot" in trade talks as the Sixers prepare to wield the financial flexibility expected from Harden's new contract after he declined his $47.4 million option for next season.

Harden agreed to take less on his next contract so the Sixers could "make legitimate upgrades for their roster for the upcoming season," per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

