NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Told People He Plans to Sign New Bulls Contract

Amid rumors that he will remain with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine has reportedly already spoken to some about his decision to re-sign with the club when free agency begins Thursday.

Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine has told people he intends to sign a new deal that is "expected" to be agreed upon quickly when the moratorium period opens at 6 p.m. ET.

After the Bulls' season ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, speculation began about LaVine's future with the organization.

LaVine didn't do anything to quiet the talk when he told reporters in April he planned "to enjoy free agency" and "experience A through Z without making any fast decisions."

B/R's Jake Fischer reported earlier two weeks ago that LaVine is expected to re-sign with Chicago, despite rumblings he could receive interest from the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls do have the luxury of being able to offer LaVine an extra year on a contract. He is eligible to sign a five-year max deal worth around $212 million with Chicago. Other teams can only offer him a four-year max worth approximately $157 million.

Last season was a positive step forward for the Bulls. The front office made aggressive moves in the offseason to bring in DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as free agents.

Those additions had a significant impact on the franchise, particularly in the first half last season. The Bulls were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference as late as Feb. 25, but injuries took a significant toll on their depth down the stretch.

Chicago finished the regular season as the No. 6 seed in the East with a 46-36 record. It was the organization's first time with a winning record since 2015-16 (42-40) and first time making the playoffs since 2016-17 after going 41-41.

LaVine has developed into a star in the past five seasons with the Bulls. He has been named to the All-Star team in each of the previous two seasons and has averaged at least 23.0 points per game in four straight seasons with a 39.2 three-point percentage during that span.