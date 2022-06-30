Lakers Rumors: LA Eyes Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kings' Josh Jackson in FA

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly eyeing a pair of talented wings to fill out their bench in free agency.

Appearing Thursday on Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the Lakers are looking for athletic wing players and are particularly interested in Juan Toscano-Anderson and Josh Jackson.

Toscano-Anderson, who was non-tendered on Wednesday, has spent each of his three NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, Jackson has had a nomadic career since going No. 4 overall in the 2017 NBA draft, and he finished last season with the Sacramento Kings after starting it with the Detroit Pistons.

The 29-year-old Toscano-Anderson took a circuitous route to the NBA after starring collegiately at Marquette, as he spent multiple seasons playing professionally in Mexico and Venezuela.

He got his big break in 2018 when he began playing for the Warriors G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, which eventually led to him signing a three-year deal with the Dubs in 2020.

Overall, Toscano-Anderson appeared in 139 regular-season games across three seasons for Golden State, averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Last season, Toscano-Anderson set career highs in games played with 73, but his 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest were career lows, as he was low in the pecking order behind the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga.

Toscano-Anderson appeared in 14 playoff games during the Warriors' run to a championship last season, but he played just 3.5 minutes per game and averaged 0.8 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Aside from winning a championship, Toscano-Anderson's career highlight in the NBA thus far has been competing in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, finishing second to New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin.

Jackson has significantly more NBA experience than Toscano-Anderson, but he is still far younger at just 25.

Huge things were expected out of Jackson when he was a top-five draft pick out of Kansas in 2017, but he never reached the heights most anticipated, leading to him playing for four different teams in five NBA seasons.

Jackson was originally drafted by the Phoenix Suns, and while his numbers were decent over his first two campaigns, they clearly didn't move the Suns, as they traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies.

After one season in Memphis, Jackson signed as a free agent with the Pistons and spent parts of two seasons in Detroit before getting dealt to Sacramento.

Jackson isn't far removed from his best NBA season to date, which occurred in 2020-21 with the Pistons. In 62 games that season, Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 three-pointers made, while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc.

He was unable to build on that performance, however, following it up with a career-worst season in 2021-22, averaging just 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 51 games.

While he hasn't put it all together, there is seemingly still some untapped potential in Jackson's 6'8" frame, which could make him an ideal target for a team like L.A.

The Lakers don't have much money to spend due to what they have tied up in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, which is why they need to find some gems for the minimum salary.

Both Toscano-Anderson and Jackson are likely to be cheap, and they could give the Lakers some quality minutes off the bench.