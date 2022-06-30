Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Sasha Banks, John Cena and More

1 of 4

The uncertainty surrounding Sasha Banks' status in WWE continued this week, with Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com seemingly providing more details about her release:

It is a very specific report from Giri, who has stood by his sources since originally reporting The Boss' release back on June 15.

It is also an interesting one in that it appears WWE is attempting to smooth things over, but is that because in hopes of working together again or with the goal of preventing any negative comments from Banks after her release is made public?

Despite the details from Giri, there are some still denying there has been any movement on the Banks situation.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com said both the 30-year-old and her tag team partner Naomi remain on the internal roster for the company and the status of neither has changed.

The enormity of Banks' star is surely at the center of the continued interest in this story. The Boss is a bona fide mainstream star in waiting. She is going to do big things beyond the ring, and the idea that WWE would release her is astonishing to some.

If Giri's report is accurate, the idea that legal for talent relations was involved in the decision suggests things are far trickier than an outright release and that the performer likely pushed it to that degree.

If Banks is that unhappy with her position in WWE and its creative plans for her on-screen persona, perhaps it's for the best that the two sides go their separate ways. Maybe absence will make the heart grow fonder and they will find their way back to each other.

Perhaps Banks finds creative and professional happiness elsewhere, such as All Elite Wrestling, which would likely be thrilled to have her on its roster.

Whatever the case may be, it appears we are nearing a situation in which one of the top homegrown stars of the last decade is about to be gone from the company in which she created so many memorable moments while helping to lead the women's revolution.