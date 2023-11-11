X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey Have Been Struggling With Illness, HC Says

    Erin WalshNovember 11, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 09: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after scoring in the first half against the Chicago Bullsat United Center on April 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey is "struggling" with a viral illness, according to the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II.

    Omari Sankofa II @omarisankofa

    Monty on Ivey: "He's better. He's had a viral thing going on. It affects people differently. Cade's been under the weather for about a week and a half and he's been pushing through it … different guys have had it on the team. (Ivey) was struggling for a while."

    It's a tough blow for the Pistons as the 21-year-old had been having a solid season, averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 assists per game, and has proved to be a nice piece alongside Cade Cunningham.

    With Ivey sidelined, midseason signing Kevin Knox is set to get more playing time. Knox played 42 games for the Pistons in 2022-23 and averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

    The Pistons selected Ivey with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He was widely considered the best point guard in last year's class.

    In 74 games during the 2022-23 season, Ivey averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from deep en route to being named to the All-Rookie Team.

    Detroit will need Ivey to remain healthy if it hopes to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign, though that's easier said than done as it is 15th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-7 record.

    Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey Have Been Struggling With Illness, HC Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon