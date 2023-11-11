Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey Have Been Struggling With Illness, HC Says

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey is "struggling" with a viral illness, according to the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II.

It's a tough blow for the Pistons as the 21-year-old had been having a solid season, averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 assists per game, and has proved to be a nice piece alongside Cade Cunningham.

With Ivey sidelined, midseason signing Kevin Knox is set to get more playing time. Knox played 42 games for the Pistons in 2022-23 and averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The Pistons selected Ivey with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He was widely considered the best point guard in last year's class.

In 74 games during the 2022-23 season, Ivey averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from deep en route to being named to the All-Rookie Team.