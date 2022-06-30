Deandre Ayton Rumors: Timberwolves, Pacers Are Teams to Watch for Suns RFA

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the most recent The Hoop Collective podcast that he would "keep an eye on Indiana" in regards to restricted free agent Deandre Ayton and that the Pacers were interested in a potential Ayton trade before last season's February trade deadline (38:20 mark), though the Suns didn't want to break up their core at the time.

He added that the Minnesota Timberwolves are "another team to watch" in the Ayton sweepstakes (39:20 mark).

