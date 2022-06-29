AEW Blood & Guts 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 5

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the heels of the best match on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Orange Cassidy looked to earn a signature victory as he squared off with the Men of the Year's "All Ego" Ethan Page.

Freshly Squeezed found himself on the defensive early in the match and throughout the picture-in-picture commercial break.

Cassidy fought his way back into the match and, after capitalizing on a miscommunication between Page and Lambert, finally delivered the bodyslam he failed three other times to execute and earned the pinfall victory.

Two things were readily apparent here: Cassidy's return could not have come at a better time and Page might be the most underrated guy on the AEW roster.

First, Cassidy's timing and comedic value are vastly underappreciated. His ability to mesh character with in-ring work is nearly unparalleled and a breath of fresh air given the more serious competitors up and down the rest of the roster.

Second, Page is too good to be the tagalong that he has become. He is better than being a tag team partner to TNT champion Scorpio Sky or the fall guy every time the Men of the Year team needs a guy to do the job.

He is charismatic, smart and beyond talented between the ropes. He has earned the opportunity to do more and, hopefully, AEW realizes that before it loses him to another promotion that will more than happily bring him aboard and maximize his value.

Result

Cassidy defeated Page

Grade

B

Top Moments