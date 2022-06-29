AEW Blood & Guts 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Blood & Guts 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 29, 2022
On the heels of its Forbidden Door pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling presented a special edition of its Wednesday night staple, Dynamite, entitled "Blood and Guts."
Headlined by the namesake match that promised just that, the match pitted one team headlined by new AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley battle the other, captained by Chris Jericho, inside two rings enclosed by a double steel cage.
Which team emerged victoriously, putting an end to their increasingly personal battle for supremacy?
Find out now with this recap of the June 29 broadcast.
Match Card
- Blood and Guts: Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz
- Orange Cassidy vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page
- TBS champion Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey
- Danhausen and two mystery partners vs. The Gunn Club and Max Caster
- Christian Cage promo
Orange Cassidy vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page
- Cassidy entered to Jefferson Starship's iconic, "Jane," the theme he used during his days on the independent scene.
- Dan Lambert had referee Bryce Remsburg ban Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta from ringside since they did not have manager licenses.
- "Finish this guy! He looks like he's 12 years old!" Lambert exclaimed from ringside.
- Cassidy's counter into Stundog Millionaire is one of the best in all of AEW.
- Cassidy delivered the bodyslam, an ode to Hulk Hogan's iconic slam to Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III in Detroit.
On the heels of the best match on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Orange Cassidy looked to earn a signature victory as he squared off with the Men of the Year's "All Ego" Ethan Page.
Freshly Squeezed found himself on the defensive early in the match and throughout the picture-in-picture commercial break.
Cassidy fought his way back into the match and, after capitalizing on a miscommunication between Page and Lambert, finally delivered the bodyslam he failed three other times to execute and earned the pinfall victory.
Two things were readily apparent here: Cassidy's return could not have come at a better time and Page might be the most underrated guy on the AEW roster.
First, Cassidy's timing and comedic value are vastly underappreciated. His ability to mesh character with in-ring work is nearly unparalleled and a breath of fresh air given the more serious competitors up and down the rest of the roster.
Second, Page is too good to be the tagalong that he has become. He is better than being a tag team partner to TNT champion Scorpio Sky or the fall guy every time the Men of the Year team needs a guy to do the job.
He is charismatic, smart and beyond talented between the ropes. He has earned the opportunity to do more and, hopefully, AEW realizes that before it loses him to another promotion that will more than happily bring him aboard and maximize his value.
Result
Cassidy defeated Page
Grade
B
Christian Cage Speaks; Luchasaurus in Action
- Cage insulted Jungle Boy's family before motioning for the young star's mother to call him.
- Cage: the only thing good about Detroit is that it's close to Canada.
- Wardlow appearing unfazed by anything Sky had to say is just peak badassery.
Christian Cage cut another disgusting promo on Jungle Boy and his family before introducing the new-look Luchasaurus, who entered to new theme music and all-black ring gear.
The masked big man proceeded to squash Serpentico, defeating him with a modified Snare Trap in a warning to his seemingly now-former tag team partner.
After the match, he delivered a chokeslam on the floor, further solidifying his heel status.
If there was one thing AEW did not need, it was a heel Luchasaurus. Sure, Cage has been nothing short of extraordinary since turning heel and will do everything in his power to ensure the heavyweight gets over with the masses.
Still, it is massively disappointing that the hugely over Jurassic Express came to an end, not with a bang but with a whimper, robbing fans of what could have been a big-money angle.
Backstage, Wardlow and Scorpio Sky agreed to a Street Fight for the TNT Championship on next week's show because, well, Sky loves losing that title. Or something like that.
Result
Luchasaurus defeated Serpentico
Grade
C for the match; A for Cage's unrelentingly insulting promo
Danhausen and Friends vs. Max Caster and The Gunn Club
- Caster rapped a line about the water in Flynt that drew him his first heat of the night.
- The pop for FTR at this point is otherworldly.
- Harwood obliterated Austin with a barrage of German suplex that generated a loud "FTR" chant.
- Austin botched an ugly attempt at a hip toss neckbreaker.
- Bowens rose from the wheelchair and attempted to hit Danhausen with his crutch, only to accidentally blast Austin and cost the heels the win.
Danhausen had a massive surprise in store for Max Caster and The Gunn Club's Austin and Colten Gunn Wednesday night as he introduced his mystery tag team partners: Ring of Honor and NJPW tag team champions FTR (Dash Harwood and Cash Wheeler).
The heels still got the best of the very nice, very evil babyface, though, cutting him off from his partners and wearing him down throughout the commercial break.
A hot tag to Harwood brought the babyfaces back into the match and botched interference from the healed Anthony Bowens allowed Danhausen to score the pinfall victory. After the match, frustration mounted, leading to Billy Gunn shoving his own son, Austin, to the mat.
The match was a far cry from the classic matches FTR has delivered of late but the AEW faithful probably should not have expected as much from this one. It was fun, inoffensive and featured a fairly significant development in Bowens' return to health.
The biggest takeaway is the impending feud between the Gunn Club and The Acclaimed, which probably should result in the latter making a full babyface turn to go along with the extraordinary reactions Bowens and Caster receive when they enter the arena.
Result
Danhausen and FTR defeated Gunn Club and Caster
Grade
C
Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey
- "Homegirl hasn't even filled out a W-2!" Hathaway said of Grey after the match and the fact that she does not officially work for AEW.
- "You're not overlooked, you're just lazy!" Hathaway told Statlander and Athena, explaining why they have not had an opportunity to dethrone Cargill to this point.
- Grey attacked Statlander and Athena, teasing a future alliance with Cargill and the Baddies.
Leila Grey stepped up to the proverbial plate, accepting an open challenge laid out by TBS champion Jade Cargill.
Despite a resilient performance that saw her get a few shots in on the champion, Grey faced the same result 33 other women had before her: defeat at the hands of the most dominant force in women's wrestling.
After the match, trash talk from Stokely Hathaway brought Kris Statlander and Athena to the ring, only to be beaten down by Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Grey, who sought a potential "in" with the champ.
The match was rather nondescript but the idea of Grey joining Hogan, Hathaway and Cargill is intriguing. She clearly has potential and sliding into that group would immediately enhance her stature on the show and give her a spotlight she has not yet had to this point in her young career.
It also allows the heels to make up for the absence of Red Velvet, who recently suffered an injury.
Result
Cargill defeated Grey
Grade
C+
