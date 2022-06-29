NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Have 'No Intention' of Dealing Kyle Lowry for Kyrie Irving

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly had the Miami Heat on a list of teams he'd be open to in a sign-and-trade scenario, but apparently the interest wasn't mutual.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Wednesday that the Heat do not plan to trade point guard Kyle Lowry to acquire Irving.

"The Heat has assured Lowry that it has no intention of trading him for Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving," Jackson wrote.

Jackson noted Lowry is a close friend of Heat star Jimmy Butler. It's expected that Lowry will use the offseason to get into better playing shape after an injury-riddled 2021-22 season.

"He definitely is going to have to address that and it will be addressed," Heat president Pat Riley said recently. "I definitely think he can be in better shape. We'll address it and try to help him."

Jackson reported "Lowry wasn't upset when Riley said publicly that his conditioning must improve."

In his first season with Miami, Lowry averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 63 games. It was his lowest scoring average since 2012-13. The 36-year-old was hindered by a hamstring injury during the postseason, and his production waned, as he averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 10 appearances.

The Heat finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 53-29 but fell in the conference finals to the Boston Celtics in seven games. Butler played at his usual All-Star level during the postseason, but his supporting cast didn't show up. No other player on the team averaged 15 points per game.

When the free-agency negotiating period opens Thursday, Miami can improve its roster significantly. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Heat are one of three teams to secure a meeting with point guard Jalen Brunson, who is one of the most coveted players on the market.