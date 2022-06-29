Jalen Brunson Rumors: Knicks, Mavericks, Heat to Meet with Guard in NBA Free Agency

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Free-agent point guard Jalen Brunson is expected to land a massive contract this offseason, and he will reportedly meet with three teams when negotiations open Thursday evening.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that Brunson will have discussions with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Miami Heat on the first day of free agency.

Haynes noted that Brunson will host the meetings in New York. The Knicks have been widely regarded as the favorites to sign the 25-year-old. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Tuesday that New York was preparing to offer Brunson "a four-year deal in excess of $100 million." The Knicks have made multiple moves to clear cap space, and Brunson's father, Rick Brunson, was hired as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff.

While it seems like signing with the Knicks is an inevitability for Brunson, it appears that he's interested in exploring the possibility of earning a sweeter deal. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that it was Brunson's camp that requested to meet with both Dallas and Miami.

The Mavericks are reportedly pessimistic at the chance of re-signing Brunson, but they have a certain advantage over his other suitors. Dallas can offer Brunson a maximum five-year, $125 million contract, but it's unlikely that the team wants to commit such a substantial chunk of salary to him. Haynes reported that the Mavs were hoping to come to an agreement on a five-year contract worth $106 million.

The Heat, who are considered a "dark-horse team," might have the longest odds of landing Brunson. Miami would likely need to complete a sign-and-trade for the rising point guard.