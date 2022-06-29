Trae Young, NBA Twitter Buzzing After Dejounte Murray Reportedly Traded to Hawks

Casey Sykes/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks made a major splash Wednesday when they reportedly acquired combo guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks gave up veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks and a future pick swap to land the 25-year-old.

Murray is coming off the best year of his career and finished second in NBA Most Improved Player voting. He was named to his first All-Star Game as an injury replacement and averaged career highs of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and an NBA-best 2.0 steals.

Fans and analysts lauded the acquisition for the Hawks, many believing that Murray's presence will work wonders for Atlanta star point guard Trae Young.

Murray will certainly improve the Hawks on both sides of the ball. Atlanta had the sixth-best offense in the NBA last season (113.9 PPG) but ranked 21st in defense (112.4 PPG). Murray will try to change that as he takes on the role of lead perimeter defender.

It was just two years ago that the Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Young has proved capable of carrying the team for stretches, but Murray's presence is sure to take some pressure off and make life a lot easier for him.

The road to the postseason in the East will not be easy by any means with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers at the top of the conference. But the addition of Murray alongside Young gives Atlanta a strong chance of competing against the elite teams.