Stephen Curry to Host 2022 ESPYs After Leading Warriors to NBA Championship

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry will remain in the spotlight as the host for the 2022 ESPY awards on July 20:

"I've had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event," Curry said in a statement, via ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

The Golden State Warriors star was already going to have a busy night as a nominee in several categories.

Not only is Curry a contender for Best NBA Player, he is a finalist for Best Male Athlete alongside Aaron Rodgers, Shohei Ohtani and Connor McDavid. He was also nominated for Best Record-Breaking Performance for passing Ray Allen for the most made three-pointers in NBA history.

It continues an exciting stretch for Curry, who led the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in eight years earlier this month. The eight-time All-Star was named Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

The 34-year-old will now get to show his personality off the court, following in the footsteps of other athletes who hosted the ESPYs, including Peyton Manning, LeBron James, Danica Patrick and the 2020 trio of Russell Wilson, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.