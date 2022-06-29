Richard Hamilton Headlines 2022 CBB HOF Class; Roy Williams, Jim Calhoun Honored

Ezra Shaw

Former UConn star Richard Hamilton headlines the 2022 class for the College Basketball Hall of Fame that was announced Wednesday:

Former head coaches Jim Calhoun and Roy Williams were both part of the founding class at the Hall of Fame's creation in 2006, but they will be formally honored at the 2022 ceremony. Almost 200 people were named in the first class, although they have spread the honors across the years a few at a time.

In addition to Hamilton, former players Larry Miller, Frank Selvy and Jimmy Walker were added to the 2022 class.

Coaches John Beilein, Jerry Krause and Lon Kruger are also part of the seven-member new class.

