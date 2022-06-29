Lakers Rumors: LA Was More Interested in Signing Kyrie Irving as FA Than Nets Trade

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly had significantly more interest in signing guard Kyrie Irving in free agency than acquiring him in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers weren't keen on the draft capital they would have had to surrender in a potential trade for Irving.

Instead, L.A. was reportedly hoping to sign Kyrie to a $6.5 million contract in free agency, which is all it could have afforded due to being over the salary cap.

That path is no longer an option, as Irving announced Monday that he is opting into the final year of his contract with the Nets at a salary of $36.5 million.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.