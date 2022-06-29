Carson Pickett Becomes 1st Player with Limb Difference to Appear for USWNT

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Carson Pickett became the first player with a limb difference to play a match for the United States women's national team in a 2-0 win over Colombia in a friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium on Tuesday night.

Pickett, who was born without a left hand and forearm, drew the start as part of the USWNT's back line.

"Carson did very well in training for us in last week, and with the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I'm happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes," head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters.

