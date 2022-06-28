Bills, Sabres Owner Kim Pegula ‘Progressing Well’ in Recovery from Health Issue

Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The family of Kim Pegula provided an update on her condition on Tuesday, saying she's "progressing well" from the unspecified medical issue that caused her to be hospitalized and admitted into ICU earlier this month.

Pegula, who is the co-owner and president of both the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, was treated at a Florida hospital after experiencing "some unexpected medical issues." The family didn't disclose any information beyond that and asked for privacy.

When Pegula was hospitalized, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen said the team was caught by surprise.

"She's done so much for our organization, and we all love her so much," Allen said. "Again, as a team we're saying our prayers, and we just ask that you guys do the same for us, please."

The first woman ever to be president of both an NFL and NHL team, Pegula and her husband Terry have owned the Sabres since 2011 and purchased the Bills in 2014. The Pegulas own multiple sports franchises in upstate New York, including the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, as well as the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Pegula, who is president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, is very active within the NFL. She's a member of the NFL's workplace diversity committee, and she also serves on the NFL's Super Bowl and major events advisory committee, business ventures committee and NFL foundation committee.

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Pegula was also involved in recent negotiations that led to a deal for a new stadium that will keep the Bills in Orchard Park, New York.