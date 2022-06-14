Bills, Sabres Owner Kim Pegula Hospitalized in ICU Because of Unknown Medical Issue

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kim Pegula, who is the owner of both the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is in the ICU of a Florida hospital because of an unknown medical issue, according to Spectrum News 1's Rachel Hopmayer.

In a statement provided to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pegula family said that she is "receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues."

The Pegula family's statement continued, "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side."

Pegula is the first woman ever to be president of both an NFL and NHL team. Alongside her husband Terry Pegula, 71, she purchased the Bills in 2014 after the two of them became owners of the Sabres in 2011.

Pegula is a member of the NFL's workplace diversity committee, and she also serves on the NFL's Super Bowl and major events advisory committee, business ventures committee and NFL foundation committee. The 53-year-old is also president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

In addition to the Bills and Sabres, the Pegulas also own the National Lacrosse League's Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, as well as the AHL's Rochester Americans.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he and his teammates were surprised to hear the news of Pegula's condition on Tuesday.

"We're all praying for them, and we appreciate everyone in the community praying for them as well," Allen said. "She's done so much for our organization, and we all love her so much. Again, as a team we're saying our prayers, and we just ask that you guys do the same for us, please."