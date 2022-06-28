Draymond Green 'Pretty Certain' Warriors Will Win '3 of the Next 4' NBA Championships

Michael Urakami/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said on a special joint live recording of JJ Redick's The Old Man and The Three podcast and The Draymond Green Show that he believes the Dubs will win three of the next four championships (43-second mark):

Green specifically mentioned that Stephen Curry "really getting locked in on the weight room" in 2019 "really changed the complexity of our organization," leading the forward to be "pretty certain" the Warriors will make more championship runs.

Curry, Green and the Warriors just finished off the Boston Celtics in six NBA Finals games to win their fourth championship in eight years.

The Warriors are in good shape to at least be in championship contention for the short term. The Curry-Green-Klay Thompson trio has now won four titles together, and with everyone finally healthy, the sky appears to be the limit with a young, supporting cast to complement their efforts.

That group includes a pair of breakout performers in Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole alongside Jonathan Kuminga, a high-ceiling prospect who flashed this year and doesn't turn 20 years old until October.

The Warriors will also welcome back James Wiseman, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft who averaged 11.5 points in 21.4 minutes during his rookie year before suffering a torn right meniscus in April 2021 that has kept him off the NBA court ever since.

However, Curry's continued dominance has ultimately led to the Warriors' success. He averaged 27.4 points per game in the playoffs, including 31.2 PPG against the C's in the NBA Finals. He earned his first-ever NBA Finals MVP award after that performance.

The 13-year NBA veteran does have a lot of tread on his tires, especially considering the fact that he's also played 134 career playoff games, but he appears to have a lot left in the tank based on his postseason performance. With that, the Warriors could very well have a second act of championship runs through the mid-2020s.