Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith Headline 2022 WNBA All-Star Game Reserves

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The WNBA named its 12 All-Star Game reserves on Tuesday, and the selections include standouts such as Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and Atlanta Dream rookie Rhyne Howard.

The WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, July 10 in Chicago's Wintrust Arena, the home of the defending champion Sky.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Storm guard Sue Bird will serve as co-captains for Team Wilson against Team Stewart, which will be led by Storm forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Sylvia Fowles.

An WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. The two sides will take turns picking through the six-player starter group of Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, the Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones, the Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces.

Fans, players and media chose the starters. League coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players, picked the reserves.

The top tier of the WNBA standings is well-represented in the All-Star Game.

The first-place Aces have four of their five starters going in addition to their head coach Becky Hammon, who will lead Team Wilson.

The second-place Sky will also have four players on the court in addition to their head coach, James Wade, leading Team Stewart.

Five of the last six WNBA MVPs will be taking part in the game in Jones, Wilson, Stewart, Fowles and Ogwumike.

The game will also honor Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for 131 days after officials claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. The State Department has reclassified Griner as "wrongfully detained." Griner was named an honorary WNBA All-Star and starter.

The matchup will also pay tribute to a pair of retiring legends in Bird and Fowles. Bird is a 13-time WNBA All-Star, four-time WNBA champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA.

Fowles is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and the 2017 WNBA MVP. She has made eight All-Star Games and won three Olympic gold medals for Team USA.