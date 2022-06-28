76ers Trade Rumors: Eric Gordon Still Being Pursued by Daryl Morey Ahead of FA

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly attempted to negotiate a trade with the Houston Rockets for veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon, but it didn't come to fruition.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers front office is undeterred and still hopes to land Gordon this offseason.

"Sources have said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey continues to pursue Gordon after failing to acquire him via a three-team trade on draft night," Pompey wrote.

Pompey reported last week that the Sixers were attempting to put together a package centered around defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle to try to acquire Gordon in a possible three-team deal.

Morey's persistent pursuit of Gordon likely stems from his familiarity with the 14-year veteran. Prior to being hired by the Sixers in November 2020, Morey was general manager of the Rockets for 13 seasons, while Gordon has spent the last six seasons in Houston.

In 57 games with 46 starts last year, Gordon tied a career-low with an average of 13.4 points per game. He still displayed the long-range prowess he's been known for, shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range.

The Rockets are in the middle of a rebuild and made a commitment to embracing their younger players last year. Houston selected Jabari Smith with the No. 3 pick in last week's draft, and he should pair nicely alongside 2021 No. 2 pick Jalen Green. It can be assumed that Gordon doesn't fit with the team's youth movement.

A former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Gordon would provide the Sixers with some much-needed scoring punch off the bench. He would also be reunited with James Harden after the two of them spent four-plus seasons together in Houston.