Myles Turner Not Being 'Actively' Shopped in Trade Talks, per Pacers GM Chad Buchanan

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers are "not actively shopping" center Myles Turner, general manager Chad Buchanan told 107.5 The Fan's Kevin & Query show Tuesday.



The 26-year-old Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 42 games last season. He suffered a stress reaction in his left foot that prematurely ended his 2021-22 campaign.

The Pacers are clearly in rebuilding mode after a 25-57 campaign. They traded two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings during the season, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon is reportedly on the trading block, to the point where ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski even reported on June 21's SportsCenter that he was "likely to also move this week."

A trade didn't happen last week, but rumors have flown around Turner as well, with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors considered the "market" for the big man, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

However, it appears Turner will stay put in Indiana, at least for now. The Pacers have a core piece to work with in Tyrese Haliburton, who arrived to Indiana in the Sabonis trade and averaged 17.5 points and 9.6 assists per game.

The 22-year-old appears to have All-Star potential based on his finish to last season, and he's flanked by wing Bennedict Mathurin, who went sixth in the 2022 draft.

Turner would be a welcome part of the starting lineup if he stays in Indiana. He's a two-time blocks champion who Brogdon once called "the best defensive player in the league."

The former Texas star was also enjoying his best offensive season before the injury thanks to a career-high 61.5 percent true shooting percentage, per Basketball Reference.

We'll see if things change as free agency nears, but at the moment, Turner appears as if he'll start the season in Indiana. He has one year and $17.5 million guaranteed on his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023.