WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 28

Credit: WWE.com

The June 28 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 promised to set the final stage for NXT Great American Bash. The only match already announced for the show was Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes, but plenty more were expected.



Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez wanted a shot at dethroning Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction, but in order to get to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the two would have to defeat NXT's longest running tag team, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Built from previous weeks, Xyon Quinn would face Sanga while Giovanni Vinci wanted to prove his style's impact against Ikemen Jiro. Indi Hartwell would also look to continue building herself up against Kiana James.



Tony D'Angelo and Santos Escobar continue to fight after The Emperor cost The Don the opportunity to defeat Carmelo Hayes and win the NXT North American Championship.



This and more would define NXT 2.0's true dive into the summer including highlighting some of the best rising talent in wrestling.

