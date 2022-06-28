NBA Rumors: David Fizdale Joining Jazz Front Office After Stint as Lakers Assistant

NBA Rumors: David Fizdale Joining Jazz Front Office After Stint as Lakers AssistantJune 28, 2022
AP Photo/Corey Sipkin
The Utah Jazz are hiring David Fizdale as an associate general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The move comes on the heels of the Jazz identifying Will Hardy as the successor to Quin Snyder, per Wojnarowski.
