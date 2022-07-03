Liv Morgan Wins 2022 Women's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE.com

Liv Morgan won the 2022 women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the same-titled pay-per-view on Saturday, guaranteeing her a future Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Morgan prevailed over a stacked field featuring seven of the top female Superstars WWE has to offer.

The finish saw Morgan and Becky Lynch climbing different ladders that were set up side by side. The Man attempted to shove Morgan's ladder over, but she got a foot on the rope and used her momentum to push the ladder back upright.

After knocking Lynch off her ladder, Morgan climbed to the top and grabbed the briefcase to earn the biggest win of her career.

The match was comprised of Lynch, Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, all of whom seemingly had a legitimate chance to come away with the Money in the Bank briefcase containing the contract for a title opportunity.

All seven competitors were tasked with qualifying for the MITB ladder match, and they did so through a series of bouts that occurred on Raw and SmackDown.

On Raw, Morgan and Bliss defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in a tag team match to qualify, while Asuka qualified thanks to a singles victory over Lynch.

For the blue brand, Evans defeated Xia Li, Rodriguez took down Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi outlasted Tamina.

The final spot in the match was up for grabs on the go-home episode of Raw before Money in the Bank with Lynch, Baszler, Doudrop, Tamina, Li and Nikki competing in a six-way elimination match.

Big Time Becks came out on top, keeping her potential road to redemption in the form of winning the Raw or SmackDown women's title alive.

Morgan has been on the precipice of reaching the top of the WWE women's division for some time, and by winning Money in the Bank for the first time in her career, she is closer now than ever before.

She has fallen just short in previous championship opportunities against the likes of Lynch and Bianca Belair, but by scoring the biggest win of her career on Saturday, it is a virtual guarantee that a title run is in her future.

