5 Restricted Free Agents NHL Teams Should Sign To an Offer Sheet

0 of 5

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL's annual free-agent signing period begins at noon ET on July 13. While unrestricted free agents can sign with any team, a restricted free agent can only change clubs if he is traded, doesn't receive a qualifying offer (thus making him an unrestricted free agent) or signs an offer sheet from a rival team.

The player informs his current team once he's signed an offer sheet, giving it seven days to match it. If the club doesn't match it, he is free to join his new team, while his former squad receives a predetermined number of draft picks as compensation.

On May 18, the NHL released its annual average value scale for offer sheets in 2022. Per Sportsnet, the compensation is as follows:

$1,386,490 or below: No compensation.

Over $1,386,490 to $2,100,742: Third-round pick.



Over $2,100,742 to $4,201,488: Second-round pick.



Over $4,201,488 to $6,302,230: First-round pick and third-round pick.



Over $6,302,230 to $8,402,975: First-round pick, second-round pick, third-round pick.



Over $8,402,975 to $10,503,720: Two first-round picks, a second-round pick and a third-round pick.



Over $10,503,720: Four first-round picks.



General managers rarely employ the offer-sheet tactics because they're often matched. Since the salary-cap era began in 2005, only two players have been successfully signed away. Dustin Penner inked a deal with the Edmonton Oilers in 2007, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi signed with the Carolina Hurricanes last September.

Nevertheless, it's possible that at least one of this summer's restricted free agents, such as New York Rangers winger Kaapo Kakko, will sign one. Here's a look at Kakko and four other potential candidates teams should sign to offer sheets this offseason, including what it could cost to get a deal done.

Did you agree with our list? Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments section below.