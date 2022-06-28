Lakers News: Latest on Russell Westbrook Contract Option, Kyrie Irving Rumors, More

1 of 3

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook had two options this summer: stick with the Lakers and earn a cool $47.1 million (per Spotrac) or decline the deal and enter free agency coming off one of the least efficient seasons of his career.

You'll never guess which one he's reportedly choosing.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook is making the no-brainiest of no-brainers and opting into that Powerball-sized player option.

Assuming the Lakers can't find a way to unload Westbrook before the season starts, it falls upon new skipper Darvin Ham to craft the right role for the polarizing point guard. Something tells me the phrase "less is more" is being thrown around quite a bit. There is still a scenario in which L.A. decreases Westbrook's on-ball responsibilities and repurposes him as a screen-setter, athletic slasher and fully engaged defender.

