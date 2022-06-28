Celtics Trade Rumors: Knicks' Alec Burks Interests Boston Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

As the New York Knicks look to continue shedding salary to create cap space, guard Alec Burks could be an attractive trade chip.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Boston Celtics are one of several teams with "a degree of interest" in acquiring Burks from the Knicks.

Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, Burks recently underwent foot surgery, but it isn't expected to keep him out for the start of training camp.

The Knicks have opened up $18 million in cap space thanks to their three trades during the 2022 NBA draft.

Those moves were essential to potentially sign free agents this offseason after Knicks president Leon Rose gave out $191 million last offseason in contracts for Burks, Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Kemba Walker.

New York dealt Walker to the Detroit Pistons in a draft-day trade that included the Charlotte Hornets.

Building the roster around those players, as well as Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, didn't work out as anyone with New York expected. The team floundered its way to a 37-45 record, 11th in the Eastern Conference, after making the playoffs in 2020-21.

Burks might be the easiest player on the Knicks roster to move. The 30-year-old has two years and $20.5 million remaining on his contract. He has averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 40.8 percent from three-point range in 130 appearances with New York over the past two seasons.

The Celtics are operating from a position of power this offseason after making a run to the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are a fantastic trio who can impact the game on both ends of the court.

But the Celtics have some cracks on the roster to repair. They ranked 14th in the NBA in three-point shooting (35.6 percent). Derrick White is a solid defender, but his three-point shooting has declined in each of the past two seasons after a high-water mark of 36.6 percent in 2019-20 with the San Antonio Spurs.