NBA Free Agency 2022: Latest John Wall, Jalen Brunson and Kevon Looney Rumors
While the NBA rumor mill remains in perpetual motion, there are certain weeks in which it spins at ludicrous speeds.
This is one of them, as the 2022 free-agent market will open Thursday and, if recent years are any indication, likely open with a flurry of activity.
Before any meetings can officially be held, there are already rumblings about what could be to come. We're breaking down the latest buzz here.
Knicks, Mavericks in Two-Team Race for Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have long been mentioned as the primary players in the upcoming Jalen Brunson sweepstakes.
It turns out, they might be the only teams in the race.
Marc Stein noted that it would be a surprise if Brunson joined any other team but those two, noting that previously identified suitors like the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons are presumed to have pulled out of the race after each added a lottery guard in last week's draft.
Brunson's potentially dwindling pool of suitors shouldn't matter much to his pocketbook. It only takes two teams to spark a bidding war, and this one could be massive on the heels of his breakout season.
After Buyout Agreement with Rockets, John Wall Planning to Join Clippers
John Wall waited an entire season to navigate his exit from the Houston Rockets.
It's finally happening, as Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes first reported Wall and the Rockets have reached a buyout agreement. Once Wall hits the open market, he intends to join the Los Angeles Clippers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, though "other teams are calling" to pursue him.
Wall, who turns 32 in September, looms as one of this offseason's biggest wild cards.
He has only suited up in one of the past three seasons and played just 113 games over the past five campaigns combined. It's possible that too many injuries and too much mileage has piled up at this point, and he'll never approach the player he once was. Then again, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists (albeit with inefficient shooting rates) the last time he was healthy, so writing him off is hardly advisable.
Kevon Looney Is Golden State's 'Top Priority' in Free Agency
Few people are poised to have a better summer than Kevon Looney.
After being crowned a three-time champion earlier this month, the 26-year-old is now positioned to secure the bag in free agency. The Golden State Warriors want to be on the other end of his new contract.
"The timing is still being finalized, but the Warriors’ front office contingent is expected to meet with Looney’s representatives ... in the early portion of free agency, which begins at 3 p.m. (PT) Thursday," The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported. "There is no bigger or more urgent situation than Looney’s. He is the top priority."
Looney's value to the Warriors has never been clearer. He played all 104 of their contests in 2021-22, averaging a double-double per 36 minutes (12.4 rebounds and 10.2 points, per Basketball-Reference) and providing stability at a position that was without 2020's No. 2 pick, James Wiseman, all season. During the playoffs, Looney ranked 16th overall with a plus-62 plus/minus across 448 rock-solid minutes of rebounding, screen-setting and close-range finishing.