3 Instant Reactions to John Wall's Rumored Plan to Sign Clippers Contract

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Clippers are reportedly adding the 2010 No. 1 pick and a 2016-17 All-NBA third team member who consistently beat defenders off the dribble while leading the Washington Wizards.

That he may return to someone resembling that player means there is plenty of potential reward for Los Angeles as it pursues a playoff run in the Western Conference.

Yet Wall hasn't played since April 2021 and hasn't appeared in more than 41 games since 2016-17. He also sat out two of the last three seasons, and few players in the league bring as much injury risk to the table.

What's more, Wall will turn 32 years old in September and has relied on athleticism and getting to the basket for much of his career. He is just a 32.3 percent three-point shooter in his career and will need to improve from the outside since his athleticism will not be the same.

Therein lies the biggest potential risk for the Clippers. Wall's game may not age well if he doesn't change it when he returns to the floor.