NBA Twitter Delighted By Rumors of John Wall's Plan to Sign Clippers Contract

Five-time All-Star point guard John Wall is reportedly set to have a new home next season.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Houston Rockets have agreed to a contract buyout with Wall on Monday, which opens the door for him to enter free agency this offseason. Per Haynes, it's expected that Wall will give back about $7 million in salary after he exercised his $47.4 million player option prior to the buyout.

Wall's run in Houston was defined by his absence from the basketball court. After being acquired from the Washington Wizards in December 2020, he appeared in 40 games for the Rockets before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. He sat out the entirety of the 2021-22 season despite being healthy. The Rockets paid him $44.3 million to ride the bench while they embraced their younger players.

While Wall would've been one of the most coveted free agents on the open market, it appears he has already decided on his next destination. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Wall is set to join the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers.

Wall will join a Clippers team that is expected to be one of the top contenders for an NBA championship next season. Los Angeles will be getting back a healthy Kawhi Leonard, who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL. Paul George is also primed for a bounce-back year after being limited to 31 games last season.

The Clippers also have a deep roster with rotation players Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr.

A healthy Wall returning to competition will be a welcome sight for basketball fans far and wide, and he will have his best chance at competing for an NBA title in his 13-year career.