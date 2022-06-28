X

    NBA Twitter Delighted By Rumors of John Wall's Plan to Sign Clippers Contract

    Doric SamJune 28, 2022

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Five-time All-Star point guard John Wall is reportedly set to have a new home next season.

    According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Houston Rockets have agreed to a contract buyout with Wall on Monday, which opens the door for him to enter free agency this offseason. Per Haynes, it's expected that Wall will give back about $7 million in salary after he exercised his $47.4 million player option prior to the buyout.

    Wall's run in Houston was defined by his absence from the basketball court. After being acquired from the Washington Wizards in December 2020, he appeared in 40 games for the Rockets before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. He sat out the entirety of the 2021-22 season despite being healthy. The Rockets paid him $44.3 million to ride the bench while they embraced their younger players.

    The news of Wall's departure from Houston sent fans and pundits online into a frenzy, with many excited for his eventual return to the court:

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    Paul George weighs in on John Wall intending to sign with the Clippers (as reported by <a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a>) via Instagram: <a href="https://t.co/asjKF0MjUq">pic.twitter.com/asjKF0MjUq</a>

    Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas

    Can’t wait to see my bro HOOP <a href="https://t.co/zCWRM3u115">https://t.co/zCWRM3u115</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    John Wall gone. Finally. I appreciate him sitting last season out and making minimal fuss about the whole thing. <br><br>Now go on and get back to hooping because he’s still got productive basketball left in him.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    I just wanna see John Wall hoop again. Glad we're going to get the chance to see how much he has left.

    Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin

    In all seriousness, tons of respect for John Wall.<br><br>Got to Houston during a turbulent time, gave us some fun memories, and willingly sat out so that the Rockets could focus on their future.<br><br>Wish him the absolute best of luck moving forward.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    John Wall still hasn’t gotten to play in front of a DC crowd since the Wizards traded him. One step closer to making it happen now. It’s been years and I still expect the ovation to be wild. He and that fan base had a special relationship.

    Kazeem Famuyide @Kazeem

    I’m always gonna root for John Wall

    Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Paying $40 million to force someone to not play for you anymore is nuts, John Wall won.

    While Wall would've been one of the most coveted free agents on the open market, it appears he has already decided on his next destination. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Wall is set to join the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers.

    NBA Twitter once again lit ablaze after the news of the Wall-Clippers pairing, with many seeing it as a perfect fit for both sides:

    Grant Paulsen @granthpaulsen

    I would love to see John Wall win in LA. <a href="https://t.co/hMKFNwwiUM">https://t.co/hMKFNwwiUM</a>

    Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB

    Still a big believer in John Wall and the impact he’ll have on a contender. <br><br>Clippers are going to be a serious threat out West next season. <a href="https://t.co/glGBysmuEk">https://t.co/glGBysmuEk</a>

    Evan Sidery @esidery

    Would love to see John Wall alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Absolute perfect fit within the Clippers’ system.

    Ben Standig @BenStandig

    John Wall apparently headed to the Clippers. Good for him. Will be fun seeing him play in meaningful games again. Or any games. <a href="https://t.co/bLVSFgDadE">https://t.co/bLVSFgDadE</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    I'm optimistic John Wall has enough left in the tank to really help the Clippers.<br><br>Unlike a player who has been out with injuries, he was healthy enough to play the last 1.5 years. The Rockets were just going in a different direction.<br><br>He'll be pretty good for LAC is my guess.

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    If there was one player that John Wall pushed the Wizards, for years, to try and acquire to play with him and Bradley Beal, it was Paul George.

    Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

    The Clippers always seemed like the favorite to sign John Wall once it became clear Miami wasn’t an option. <a href="https://t.co/cBv6T9Doiu">https://t.co/cBv6T9Doiu</a>

    Eric Ball @EBall_BR

    Ready to jump on the Clippers bandwagon. All aboard. <a href="https://t.co/yEKonSVXI9">https://t.co/yEKonSVXI9</a>

    Wall will join a Clippers team that is expected to be one of the top contenders for an NBA championship next season. Los Angeles will be getting back a healthy Kawhi Leonard, who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn ACL. Paul George is also primed for a bounce-back year after being limited to 31 games last season.

    The Clippers also have a deep roster with rotation players Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr.

    A healthy Wall returning to competition will be a welcome sight for basketball fans far and wide, and he will have his best chance at competing for an NBA title in his 13-year career.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.