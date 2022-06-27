X

    NBA Twitter Sounds off After Kyrie Irving Opts In to Nets Contract amid Lakers Rumors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2022

    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    It appears Kyrie Irving will remain with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-23 campaign after all.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the point guard opted into his $36.5 million player option for next season. Charania noted he is "bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant."

    Irving passed along this statement to Charania following his decision: "Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I've made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even."

    This comes as something of a surprise, as Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported the Nets gave the seven-time All-Star permission to seek potential sign-and-trade destinations.

    Winfield also noted "the belief among both league and player circles is that Irving is gone."

    Yet ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Los Angeles Lakers were the only team interested in pursuing a sign-and-trade for the point guard.

    There was naturally plenty of Twitter reaction to Irving's decision:

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Nets fans: <a href="https://t.co/8bBo3Epmpa">pic.twitter.com/8bBo3Epmpa</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    How Bron's looking at Kyrie <a href="https://t.co/2Isj2tLyH2">pic.twitter.com/2Isj2tLyH2</a>

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    So the Nets can extend Kyrie at literally any point this year. Would be a good gesture of commitment if things are going well and both parties decide to extend mid-season. <a href="https://t.co/7i87xj0ZOD">https://t.co/7i87xj0ZOD</a>

    JayWilliams.ETH @RealJayWilliams

    The internet &amp; hype media around Kyrie is hysterical. Told ya’ll this man wasn’t going anywhere. <a href="https://t.co/O4CXEwCoHd">https://t.co/O4CXEwCoHd</a>

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    Not a shock, bluffing aside <a href="https://t.co/43MaZc4rSX">https://t.co/43MaZc4rSX</a>

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    Kind of wish I had just taken a nice Odinsleep through the "what will Kyrie do?!?!?!" discourse. Oh, well. There's always next Kyrie discourse.

    Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

    Ain’t mad at him at all. Get paid young man.

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    The big 3 are back 😤 <a href="https://t.co/g4bctUiRsO">pic.twitter.com/g4bctUiRsO</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Yes, Kyrie Irving has not consistently been on the court during his time in Brooklyn, but when he has been, Irving has been quite good.<br><br>Irving has averaged 27.1 points with the Nets, 2nd-most in franchise history, behind only Kevin Durant (28.7). <a href="https://t.co/utWssYCtV7">https://t.co/utWssYCtV7</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Like if you’re the Nets, after all this, you’re just going to… sit through a year of this?

    For now, it appears as if Irving will be a member of the Nets for the upcoming campaign.

    That takes some drama out of the offseason considering he was a major talking point, but a healthy Irving and Kevin Durant along with the return of Ben Simmons could mean Brooklyn is a title contender even in a daunting Eastern Conference.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.