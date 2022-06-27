Warriors Reportedly Intend to Pursue Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica in Free Agency

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

With their key cogs locked in long term, the Golden State Warriors will focus their efforts on retaining their supporting cast, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

To that end, Slater reported Monday the Warriors "intend to pursue reunions" with Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica.

