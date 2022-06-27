Windhorst: Miles Bridges Not Currently Being Offered Max Contract by Hornets

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but it appears the team isn't desperate to keep him off the market.

"He's not being offered, from what I am told, a max contract by the Charlotte Hornets right now," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Monday. "So, he is gonna go out into the marketplace starting on Thursday, Friday and see if he can get that offer from somewhere else."

Last Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Hornets would be reluctant to match a max offer.

"Rival executives expect Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges to command a maximum—or near-max—deal in July, and sources said there's hesitancy from Charlotte to match a max sheet," Charania wrote.

Bridges bet on himself when he turned down a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the Hornets last offseason. The 24-year-old's gamble paid off, as he put together his best season.

Bridges led the Hornets with 20.2 points per game while also averaging 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists, all of which were career highs. He developed chemistry with All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, giving Charlotte a promising duo to build around.

However, it appears Bridges may be too expensive for the Hornets. In May, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that "four NBA executives told me he could earn $25 million annually or more in free agency."

The Hornets are in transition, having hired Steve Clifford as their new head coach. Charlotte is hoping to end a run of six straight years without a postseason appearance, so perhaps the team would be wise to hold on to Bridges, whose best days are still ahead of him.