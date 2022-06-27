Cavaliers to Help Cover Employees' Travel Costs for Reproductive Health Care

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Monday that they would financially support employees who travel outside of the state of Ohio for reproductive health care.

The announcement comes three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 court decision that established the constitutional right to have an abortion in the United States.

The decision to overturn means that the legality of abortions is now decided at the state level, and Ohio's "heartbeat bill" quickly took effect, outlawing abortions generally around six weeks into a pregnancy ("heartbeat" is misleading since fetal heart valves aren't formed yet at this time and what is being measured is electrical activity).

Abortion clinics in the state had to quickly cancel any scheduled abortions past the six-week gestation period.

"That shows just how little [Ohio attorney general] Dave Yost gives a damn about these people, that he rushed to court and put people in this position where they literally had no notice, none whatsoever," Kellie Copeland, the executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio, told Haley BeMiller and Abbey Marshall of the Columbus Dispatch.

Alongside the Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA said in a joint statement they would continue to make sure their employees had access to reproductive health services:

And a number of teams and players from both leagues spoke out against the court's decision:

"This decision shows a branch of government that is so out of touch with the country and any sense of human dignity," the WNBPA said in a statement. "We must recognize that when we cast a ballot it is to elect officials and to connect the dots to policies and legislation that align with our values."