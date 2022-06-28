Panic Meter on Acuna, Harper and Slew of Injuries Shaking Up NL Playoff Race

3 of 8

Team Record: 42-34 (2nd in NL Central)

Jack Flaherty's Injury: Dead arm

Injured List: 15-day

The St. Louis Cardinals' Jack Flaherty only just returned from a shoulder injury June 15, so it's obviously not a good sign that he's already back on the IL with yet another shoulder issue after pitching to a 5.63 ERA in three starts.

This latest issue cropped up Sunday when Flaherty exited his assignment against the Pittsburgh Pirates after just two innings with what he called a "dead arm." On Monday, the Cardinals designated his injury as a strain.

The short-term outlook for the St. Louis staff could look worse. As noted by Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday, Steven Matz (shoulder) and Jordan Hicks (forearm) could soon be ready to rejoin the rotation and bullpen.

Rather, the bigger concern with Flaherty might be the long-term outlook.

He looked like a rising star as he was en route to a fourth-place finish in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019. Yet injuries have since limited the 26-year-old to 29 appearances and 126.2 innings, and his fastball velocity was way down in the outings he made this year. It's all enough to worry about when, if ever, he'll get back on track.

Panic Meter: 4

Harrison Bader's Injury: Plantar fasciitis in right foot

Injured List: 10-day

The Cardinals also lost their starting center fielder Monday when they placed Harrison Bader on the IL with plantar fasciitis.

This was perhaps inevitable, as John Denton of MLB.com noted the 28-year-old had been bothered for weeks. Now the question is how long he'll be out. Though it's not always the case, plantar fasciitis has been known to require surgery.

In the meantime, the Cardinals outfield is now missing Bader in center and fellow Gold Glover Tyler O'Neill in left. That's a blow to the club's defense, which it very much needs to compensate for the staff's 28th-ranked strikeout rate.

With 14 straight games against the Phillies, Atlanta and the Dodgers from July 1-14, this isn't an ideal time for the Cardinals to be undermanned in any phase of the game.

Panic Meter: 5