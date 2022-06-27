Roberto Luongo, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin Among 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Inductees

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced Monday, featuring brothers Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin.

The class also included former NHL stars Roberto Luongo and Daniel Alfredsson as well as women's hockey player Riikka Sallinen. Herb Carnegie was also inducted in the builder category.

Candidates must receive at least 75 percent of the vote from the 18-member selection committee in order to earn a place in the Hall of Fame. There is also a maximum of four former male players in each year, with only two female players eligible in each class.

