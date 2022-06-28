BS Meter for Latest 2022 NBA Trade, Free-Agency Rumors

1 of 4

Kyrie Irving's decision to pick up his player option, as relayed by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, provides temporary relief for the Brooklyn Nets. If nothing else, they have clarity on his contract, and they could even pursue a longer extension.

Of course, this doesn't erase the possibility of a trade. It also doesn't necessarily settle things with Kevin Durant, who has reportedly been less than impressed with how the Nets have handled things with Irving so far.



"Kevin Durant has not talked to the team in weeks," The Ringer's Logan Murdock said (h/t Nets Daily). "I don't think Kevin is confident in the front office right now. I don't know if he's at the stage of leaving, but there's a big uneasiness from ... the KD side."



This has always been the most significant domino of the Irving drama. If he left Brooklyn, would Durant do the same? Durant reportedly never issued a trade request, per Wojnarowski, and "remains an advocate for the Nets to commit to a long-term deal for Irving."



Does Irving's decision settle things down with Durant? Or does the fact Irving is only under contract for one more season still leave an unsettling feeling for Durant?



If Durant's complaint is the franchise not seeking a super long, super costly contract with Irving, that's a tricky stance to take. Injuries and personal decisions have limited Irving to 103 games over the past three seasons combined. For the Nets to feel comfortable about anything close to a long-term max, they need to feel a sense of reliability that Irving hasn't provided.

Having said that, Durant is in charge of his opinion—Murdock says the beef stems from a feeling "the front office didn't grow to understand Kyrie, whatever that means," but also the dismissal of assistant coach Adam Harrington, "one of Kevin's guys"—so the rationale behind it only really matters to him.



B.S. Meter: Not much, if any. You can disagree with Durant's logic if you like, but it's his opinion to make. He is probably frustrated with how things have gone so far in Brooklyn, and if he wants to pin some of that frustration on the front office, that's his call.

