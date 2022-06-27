Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Reunion from Nets Trade 'a Total Non-Starter'

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It's certainly possible that Kevin Durant could ask out of Brooklyn this summer, as the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving and his contract standoff with the Nets continues to heighten.

Just don't expect KD to land back with the Golden State Warriors.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick: "Don't hold your breath for a Warriors reunion, as all signs point to that being a total non-starter. But almost everywhere else, it's safe to assume the Durant market would be robust."

