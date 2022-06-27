Lakers Rumors: Insiders Feel Kyrie Irving Wants to Go to LA; Everything Else Is Noise

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are reportedly both interested in a reunion next season, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Irving has until Wednesday to exercise his $36.9 million player option with the Brooklyn Nets, but he could try to force his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"There are sources very close to the situation who strongly believe Irving is trying to make his way to the Lakers here and everything else is just (necessary) noise," Amick wrote. "The sense I get is that James is very open to the idea, but the dynamics are somewhat delicate too."

Irving has already requested and received permission to speak to other teams about a potential sign-and-trade, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Los Angeles would likely have to trade Russell Westbrook in order to make the money work, which could also create a reunion with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

The Nets could also seek other trades around the league if Irving does pick up his option and remain on the roster. Joe Vardon of The Athletic noted the guard has little leverage in the situation and could only control his future if he becomes a free agent and takes a smaller salary.

"If he really wants to play with LeBron again and move to L.A., go for the mid-level," Vardon wrote. "Prove basketball and winning are the main things."

Irving remains an elite player when on the court, averaging 27.4 points per game in 2021-22 while shooting 41.8 percent from three-point range. The seven-time All-Star currently ranks ninth among active players with a 23.1 career scoring average.

He could give the Lakers a significant boost after the team finished 33-49 last season.

The move would also team together Irving and James, who won an NBA title together in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and reached three total NBA Finals.

Even at 37 years old, LeBron remains a force when healthy after averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last year.

With Anthony Davis on the roster, the core could be enough to challenge anyone in the NBA.

Shams Charania of The Athletic previously listed the Lakers as a team interested in Irving this summer, along with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. If it works within the salary cap, it could be an interesting experiment for the 2022-23 campaign.