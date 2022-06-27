Rocky Mountain High! 4 Takeaways from the Avalanche's Game 6 Win

0 of 4

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The king is dead. Long live the king.

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 on Sunday night to win the 2022 Stanley Cup Final in six games and end the Lightning's two-year run as NHL champions.

Artturi Lehkonen's goal with 7:32 remaining in the second period proved to be the game-winner after Tampa Bay had opened the scoring in the first period and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon evened it up just 1:54 into the second.

Cale Makar, who won the Norris Trophy earlier this week as the league's best defenseman, was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

He's the first player in league history to win the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's best college player and the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year, in addition to the Norris, the Conn Smythe and the Stanley Cup.

The B/R hockey team took a look at Game 6 and put together a list of takeaways. Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.